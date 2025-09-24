Meghalaya artist who sang Garo songs with Zubeen Garg pays emotional tribute

Meghalaya artist and BJP worker Riya Sangma has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late music legend Zubeen Garg, reflecting on the profound influence he had on her artistic journey.

Riya, who collaborated with Zubeen Da in 2005 to record three Garo songs in Guwahati, recalled how those sessions shaped her career and brought Garo heritage to a wider audience.

“Zubeen Da made me feel that our culture mattered, that our songs had a place in the larger world of music,” she said, remembering his humility and generosity despite his towering stature in Assamese and Indian music.



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Though Zubeen hailed from Tura in the Garo Hills and had already established himself as a towering figure in the Assamese and Indian music world, he embraced the Garo tradition with warmth and pride. His humility, Riya recalls, was as striking as his artistry. “He made me feel that our culture mattered, that our songs had a place in the larger world of music,” she said.

Nearly two decades later, Riya says those songs remain cherished memories. “Standing beside him in the studio is still one of my most treasured moments. Zubeen Da’s music continues to inspire, reminding us that legends never truly leave us—they live on through the cultures they uplift and the countless lives they touch,” she added.

As Assam and the Northeast continue to celebrate Zubeen Garg’s legacy, Meghalaya artist Riya Sangma’s tribute highlights the enduring bond between an artist and the communities he inspired.