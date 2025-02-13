The Meghalaya Chief Minister lauded the recent epic concert by British artist and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran held in Shillong.

The event, which drew large crowds, has reinforced Shillong’s reputation as one of India’s favourite concert destinations and contributed significantly to the state’s growing concert economy—a development in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a vibrant live events scene across the country.

The Chief Minister expressed his delight over the successful performance and highlighted the positive impact such international events have on local tourism and the overall economy.

“Ed Sheeran’s concert is not just a musical event; it is a testament to Shillong’s emergence as a premier destination for live performances in India. This aligns perfectly with PM Modi’s emphasis on growing our concert economy,” he said.

The high-energy performance by Ed Sheeran captivated the audience with a mix of chart-topping hits and soulful ballads, creating an electrifying atmosphere that resonated with music lovers from across the region.



Also Read: Ed Sheeran plays cricket with IPL stars, honours Shane Warne

The event showcased the seamless blend of international talent with local cultural enthusiasm, further solidifying Shillong’s status as a key player in India’s entertainment landscape.

As the concert economy continues to expand, the Meghalaya government is optimistic about leveraging such events to boost cultural tourism and stimulate economic growth.

Local businesses, event organizers, and stakeholders in the entertainment sector have welcomed the development, anticipating more high-profile events in the near future.

The Meghalaya Chief Minister’s remarks come at a time when the state is positioning itself as a hub for major cultural and musical events, reflecting broader national initiatives to bolster India’s live event industry. With world-class performances like Ed Sheeran’s, Shillong is poised to play a pivotal role in this rapidly evolving sector.