Popular filmmaker Arunjit Borah, known for his critically acclaimed movies including 'Midnight Song' and 'Taxi', has released the trailer of his upcoming film 'Mini' in a star-studded event in Mumbai.

The film centres around the hardship and the challenges of the tea workers in Assam and its release coincides with the 200 years of the Assam tea industry celebrations.

The trailer was unveiled recently at the 50th anniversary of a leading Bollywood magazine at a glitzy event, which was attended by Bollywood A-listers such as Rekha, Anil Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Kabir Bedi, Manuj Bajpaiee, Kartik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vaani Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood, and Raveena Tandon. The trailer bagged a positive response from all the actors.

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The poignant tale narrates how they are neglected and deprived of many human rights like proper education, and land rights among others. The film is shot in Assamese and Sadri, the language spoken by the tea tribe of Assam.

“The day of every person on this earth begins with a cup of tea - some find energy from it, some feel awake with it. The toil and hard work that goes into the making of this tea is insurmountable. This film Mini talks about the hardship and the challenges that a tea worker goes through in his/her life - how even after being an integral part of the community, they are neglected from every basic human right," said producer, and actor Pankaj Mahanta.

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The movie is produced by Assamese actor Pankaj Mahanta of PM Associates and written by Borah himself. It stars Urmila Mahanta, Balaram Das, Dhananjay Debnath, Naba Mahanta, and Pankaj Mahanta in prominent roles.

“Mini” was filmed by young and dynamic cameraman Aniruddha Baruah and edited by Rantu Chetia. The sound designing and mixing are done by Debojit Changmai and Amrit Pritam, whereas, the music background score is prepared by the national award winner Tarali Sharma.

The film has been shot in a picturesque location at a tea garden in Assam inside a 200 years old British Bungalow.