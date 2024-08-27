In a significant development for the Malayalam film industry, the top governing body of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) was dissolved on Tuesday, following serious allegations of sexual harassment against some of its members. The decision came after veteran actor Mohanlal, who led the organization, resigned from his position, citing moral responsibility.

The dissolution of the executive committee occurred on August 27, just days after the explosive revelations of the Hema Committee report were made public on August 19. The report laid bare the widespread issues of sexual misconduct, exploitation, and gender-based discrimination within the industry. Following its release, numerous female actors bravely stepped forward to share their traumatic experiences, implicating filmmakers, actors, and technicians in the process.

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In a statement, AMMA expressed optimism for a renewed future, stating, "We hope that AMMA will soon see new leadership capable of revitalizing and fortifying the association. We extend our gratitude to all those who have offered constructive criticism."

The association also announced plans to convene a general body meeting within the next two months to elect a new governing body. The now-dissolved committee included notable actors such as Jagadish, Jayan Cherthala, Baburaj, Kalabhavan Shajon, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Joy Mathew, Suresh Krishna, Ananya, Vinu Mohan, Tovino Thomas, Sarayu, Ansiba, Jomol, and Tini Tom.

The silence of AMMA in the wake of the allegations and the public release of the Hema Committee report had drawn sharp criticism from both the public and members of the film fraternity. The report has since sparked a wave of revelations, with many women in the industry courageously coming forward to expose the deep-rooted issues of sexual harassment, casting couch practices, and exploitation within Malayalam cinema.