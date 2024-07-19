MUSE. A word that encapsulates both inspiration and the inspired, aptly describes Jimin of BTS's latest musical endeavor. On July 19, Jimin released his second solo album, fittingly titled "MUSE," showcasing his growth as an artiste and his ability to inspire others across various creative disciplines.

The album's release comes at a time when Jimin himself is serving in the South Korean military, a mandatory duty for all able-bodied men in the country. Despite his physical absence from the public eye, Jimin's influence continues to permeate the entertainment industry and beyond.

This influence is perhaps most evident in the visual arts. In 2022, the Focus Art Fair at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris featured a striking portrait of Jimin by Korean artist Lee. K. The exhibition, part of a four-day event showcasing emerging and international artists, highlighted Jimin's impact beyond music. Lee. K, who considers Jimin his muse, has created numerous portraits of the artist, displaying them in galleries worldwide.

"MUSE" consists of seven tracks, each exploring different facets of love, self-discovery, and anticipation. The album opens with "Rebirth (Intro)," setting the tone for a journey of personal growth. "Interlude (Showtime)" serves as a bridge, leading listeners deeper into Jimin's musical world. "Smeraldo Garden Marching Band," whose music video was released two weeks prior to the album, adds a unique flavor to the collection.

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The title track "WHO" stands as the centerpiece of the album, both musically and thematically. The song delves into the concept of an unknown, yet deeply yearned-for love. Jimin's lyrics paint a vivid picture of this anticipation:

"We never met, but she's all I see at night

Never met but she's always on my mind

Wanna give her the world

And so much more

Who is my heart waiting for?"

These lines capture the essence of the song - a love so powerful it exists even before the lovers meet. The chorus repeats throughout the song, emphasising the central question that drives the narrative.

In the second verse, Jimin expresses his commitment to this yet-unknown love:

"I'll take her places they ain't found yet

I'll put it all on the line

I'll be that someone she can count on

One, two, three, four, five"

These lyrics showcase Jimin's willingness to go above and beyond for love, even one that hasn't materialised yet.

The music video for "WHO" is a visual feast that complements the song's emotional depth. It opens on an empty street at night, immediately setting a mysterious and anticipatory mood. A poster flies into view, proclaiming "Who is Tornado of Love," introducing the central theme of the video.

Jimin appears, walking down the street in a classic rock star outfit - straight hair, blue jeans, and a leather jacket. As he begins to sing, the world around him comes alive in a controlled chaos that mirrors the emotional turbulence of the song.

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The colour grading of the video is particularly striking, with deep blues and purples dominating the nighttime scene, occasionally punctuated by the warm glow of streetlights and neon signs. These signs, interestingly, display lyrics from Jimin's other songs, creating a sense of continuity within his musical universe.

As the video progresses, the street transforms into a stage for an elaborate dance performance. Jimin, joined by a troupe of dancers including female performers, engages in intricate choreography that perfectly captures the energy of the song. The dance moves are sharp and precise, yet fluid, mirroring the push and pull of emotions expressed in the lyrics.

Throughout the video, visual metaphors for the "tornado of love" abound. Cars are seen burning on the sidelines, their flames licking the night sky. Street lights dramatically blow out in succession, creating a wave of darkness that follows Jimin as he moves. These elements combine to create a sense of barely contained energy - a perfect visual representation of the powerful, yet unknown love described in the song.

The video culminates in a powerful scene where Jimin, surrounded by swirling lights and dancers, poses the central question of the song one last time before walking away. This final shot leaves viewers with a sense of anticipation, mirroring the emotions expressed in the lyrics.

Other tracks on the album, such as "Slow Dance" and "Be Mine," continue to explore themes of love and longing. "Closer than this," which was released in 2023 as a gift to ARMY (BTS's fanbase), finds its place in this collection, tying Jimin's past works to his current artistic direction.

Despite Jimin's current military service, his impact on the music scene remains substantial. Fans and industry experts alike are speculating about the potential chart performance of "WHO," with many predicting it could reach high positions on global charts, including the coveted #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

This continued relevance speaks volumes about Jimin's artistry and his connection with his audience. Even in his absence, he continues to trend on social media platforms, with fans eagerly discussing and promoting his new release. Jimin, a MUSE indeed.



