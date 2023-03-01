‘Naatu Naatu’ song from the movie ‘RRR’, will be performed at the 95th Academy Awards, which is scheduled to be held on March 12 (March 13 in India).

The confirmation has been placed by the Academy regarding the performance of the Oscar-nominated song ‘Naatu Naatu’ on stage by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava in their Oscar debut.

The possibility of actors Ram Charan or Jr NTR joining the singers on stage has not yet been confirmed.

Naatu Naatu, with its catchy tune and terrific dance by actors Ram Charan and Jr N.T. Rama Rao., is one of the most memorable scenes from SS Rajamouli's action epic RRR. It features music by Keeravaani and lyrics by Chandrabose.

The song will be performed at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

The song was also released in Hindi as Naacho Naacho, in Tamil as Naattu Koothu, in Kannada as Halli Naatu and in Malayalam as Karinthol.

It was shot at the Mariinskyi Palace (Ukraine Presidential Palace) in Kyiv, a few months before the onset of the Russian armed invasion of Ukraine.

Naatu Naatu has become a tremendous success, racking up over 122 million views on YouTube.

Naatu Naatu has already received quite a few significant accolades. In January, the song won the Golden Globes in the Best Original Song category. It again received the Best Song at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards, along with Best Foreign Language Film.

The song is up against songs like ‘This Is A Life’ from Everything Everywhere All at Once, ‘Applause’ from Tell It Like a Woman, ‘Raise Me Up’ from Black Panther, and others in the category for best original song.

On Oscar night, Rihanna will perform Raise Me Up, while David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu, and Son Lux will perform This Is a Life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel will preside over the awards presentation.

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