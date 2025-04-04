The Nandy Sisters mesmerized the audience with a spellbinding performance at the Assam Bairav, Assam Saurav, and Assam Gaurav Awards 2024, celebrating the state’s rich musical heritage with their soulful renditions.

A special highlight of the evening was the live launch of their latest semi-classical original, "RANG JAA", composed by Antara Nandy, sung by Antara and Ankita Nandy, and featuring the acclaimed Kumar Sharma.

The grand unveiling of the music video took place in the distinguished presence of Assam’s Chief Minister, the Governor, key ministers, and top government officials.

The song, along with their heartfelt performance, received overwhelming applause from the dignitaries and the audience.

The official music video of "RANG JAA" is now streaming on YouTube, bringing yet another musical gem to fans across the globe.



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