Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan has been given a clean chit in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case by NCB.

Reportedly, a statement of Sanjay Kumar Singh, DDG (Operations), NCB, reads, “All the accused persons were found in possession of Narcotics except Aryan and Mohak.”

A complaint against 14 persons under various sections of the NDPS Act is being filed. Complaint against rest six persons is not being filed due to a lack of evidence, Sanjay further stated.

Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the case on October 2, 2021. The arrest was made after a team of NCB raided a rave party that was being held onboard on Cordelia Cruises’ Empress ship.

Apart from the star kid, seven other detainees including Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra and Arbaaz Merchant were also detained by the NCB.