American actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb who finished second in season 6 of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, is excited to perform on the song Naatu Naatu at the Oscars 2023, slated to be held on March 12.

The RRR song, which is up for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards, is a huge hit all over the world.

Lauren, who has appeared in movies like ABCD: In an Instagram post, Any Body Can Dance (2013) announced the "special news" of her March 10 performance at the Oscars.

Sharing photos of herself posing with Los Angeles’ iconic Hollywood Sign in the background, Lauren wrote in her caption, “SPECIAL NEWS!!! I’m performing on Naatu Naatu at the OSCARS!!!!!! I’m beyond excited to represent India on the most prestigious stage in the world. Wish me luck!!!”

A comment on her post read, “So proud of you! Going to kill it”. Singer-musician Vishal Dadlani wrote, “Whoa Lauren Gottlieb! That’s big!” One more comment read, “Yay!!! We’re so excited for you Lauren! Can’t wait to see your performance”.

Jr. NTR, who is in the United States with Ram Charan and team RRR for Oscars 2023, stated in a recent interview that he and Ram would not dance to Naatu Naatu on stage at the awards.

Jr. NTR also discussed the performances of MM Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj, and Kaala Bhairava on the track in the interview. He added that it won't be simply him, however India that will stroll down honorary pathway at the impending honors.

MM Keeravani composed the score for the period drama RRR, which was directed by SS Rajamouli. It has been named for the Best Unique Melody grant at the impending Oscars. RRR is the first Indian film to be nominated for an Academy Award in more than two decades. Naatu is the primary Indian tune to be designated at the Oscars.

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