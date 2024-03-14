Anuradha Cineplex in Guwahati's Oscars Film Festival is a great way to catch up on award-winning films. The festival starts from March 22, and

Date Time- 2 PM Time- 8 PM March 22 The Zone Of Interest Anatomy Of A Fall March 23 Oppenheimer Past Lives March 24 Barbie Killers Of The Flower Moon March 25 The Creator The Zone Of Interest March 26 Anatomy Of A Fall Oppenheimer March 27 Killers Of The Flower Moon Barbie March 28 Past Lives The Creator

you've got the whole week to catch some great movies.

Here are some highlights that jump out:

Oppenheimer is the big winner, taking home a whopping seven Oscars including Best Picture.

is the big winner, taking home a whopping seven Oscars including Best Picture. Barbie with a win for Best Original Song is an interesting inclusion and might be a fun surprise.

with a win for Best Original Song is an interesting inclusion and might be a fun surprise. Killers of the Flower Moon and Past Lives are both nominated for Best Picture, so they're likely strong contenders.

The mix of winners and nominees across various categories ensures a diverse and exciting festival. With two showtimes daily at 2 PM and 8 PM, there's plenty of opportunity to catch your favorites.

Do you have a particular film you're most excited to see?