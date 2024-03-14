Oscar Film Festival: Anuradha Cineplex's Weekend Gateway to award-winning films
Anuradha Cineplex in Guwahati is hosting the Oscars Film Festival from March 22, featuring a lineup of award-winning films. The festival offers two showtimes daily and includes films like 'The Zone Of Interest', 'Anatomy Of A Fall', 'Oppenheimer', 'Past Lives', 'Barbie', 'Killers Of The Flower Moon', and 'The Creator'.
Advertisement
Anuradha Cineplex hosts Oscars Film Festival in Guwahati
Anuradha Cineplex in Guwahati's Oscars Film Festival is a great way to catch up on award-winning films. The festival starts from March 22, and
|Date
|Time- 2 PM
|Time- 8 PM
|March 22
|The Zone Of Interest
|Anatomy Of A Fall
|March 23
|Oppenheimer
|Past Lives
|March 24
|Barbie
|Killers Of The Flower Moon
|March 25
|The Creator
|The Zone Of Interest
|March 26
|Anatomy Of A Fall
|Oppenheimer
|March 27
|Killers Of The Flower Moon
|Barbie
|March 28
|Past Lives
|The Creator
you've got the whole week to catch some great movies.
Here are some highlights that jump out:
- Oppenheimer is the big winner, taking home a whopping seven Oscars including Best Picture.
- Barbie with a win for Best Original Song is an interesting inclusion and might be a fun surprise.
- Killers of the Flower Moon and Past Lives are both nominated for Best Picture, so they're likely strong contenders.
The mix of winners and nominees across various categories ensures a diverse and exciting festival. With two showtimes daily at 2 PM and 8 PM, there's plenty of opportunity to catch your favorites.
Do you have a particular film you're most excited to see?
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today