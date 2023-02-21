‘RRR’ star Ram Charan who was recently spotted in an all-black look and walking barefoot, headed to the US for the 95th Academy Awards, which is scheduled to take place on March 12.



Ram Charan was spotted in an all-black look at Hyderabad airport before leaving for US. What surprised all was the actor was walking barefoot in the airport. Pictures of the actor walking barefoot in an all-black look at

Hyderabad airport, has now gone viral on social media.



Reportedly, Ram Charan, a devout follower of Lord Ayyappa, is following Ayyappa Deeksha, before visiting Sabarimala temple in Kerala.



Fans have praised the actor with few users commenting on social media, “Ram Charan never fails to win hearts. All the best to RRR team. Go get the golden trophy,” said one, while another user commented, “Proud of Ram Charan”.

It was in 2009 when India last won an Oscar for a film's music. The song Jai Ho from the film Slumdog Millionaire (2008), directed by Danny Boyle, earned composer AR Rahman awards for both best original song and best original score.

Everyone had higher expectations for the RRR movie after it won the Golden Globe.

In addition to RRR, Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers and Shaunak Sen's "All That Breathes" have been nominated for Best Documentary Short Film.





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