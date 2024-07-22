Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has denied rumors regarding his alleged arrest in Dubai, urging his followers to disregard such baseless claims. The acclaimed singer, celebrated for his contributions to numerous Indian film soundtracks, addressed the issue directly to his fans by sharing a video clip on his Instagram account

Recent reports in the Pakistani media suggested that Khan was detained in Dubai due to a defamation complaint lodged by his former manager. The reports detailed that Khan had been stopped at the immigration center and subsequently taken into police custody for questioning.

According to Geo TV, the complaints were filed by Ahmed, Khan’s ex-manager, who alleged that their professional relationship had soured a few months prior, leading both parties to take legal action against each other.

In an attempt to set the record straight, Khan took to Instagram, releasing a video statement. "I came to Dubai to record a song," he clarified. "Some malicious reports are circulating about my arrest. Please do not believe them."

Khan's plea to his fans highlights the importance of verifying information before accepting it as truth, especially in an era where misinformation can spread rapidly.

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