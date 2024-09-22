South Korean pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji, whose extraordinary precision and unshakable calm during the Paris Olympics captivated global audiences, is set to make her acting debut. The 32-year-old silver medalist in the women's 10m air pistol event will soon portray an assassin in the upcoming spinoff series, Crush, a highly anticipated production from Asia.

Kim's exceptional shooting abilities and collected demeanor during the Olympic competition made her a viral sensation, amplified by her signature look—a baseball cap paired with wire-rimmed shooting glasses. Fans worldwide lauded her poised performance, and her popularity soared after Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared her video on X (formerly Twitter), suggesting she belonged in an action film. "No acting required!" Musk quipped.

What began as light-hearted praise has now turned into reality. Kim will co-star with Indian actress and influencer Anushka Sen in Crush. The production company confirmed the casting, noting that Kim's unexpected transition from a sharpshooting Olympian to an on-screen assassin adds a thrilling twist to her growing global profile.

Kim’s venture into acting is being eagerly anticipated, as fans await to see if her real-life shooting prowess translates into on-screen action stardom.

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