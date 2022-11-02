Fasten your seat belts, there's a storm coming. Actor Shah Rukh Khan is making a comeback to the silver screen with Yash Raj Films ‘Pathaan’ also starring Bollywood mastani Deepika Padukone and actions star John Abraham.

After teasing fans with character posters, the makers of Pathaan have now released the teaser on Shah Rukh Khan's 57th birthday which is November 2.

The official teaser started with the question “what do you know about Pathaan” and told the audience a background story.

The teaser continued with an answer that there are no signs of Pathaan for 3 years and he was caught in his mission. An anonymous voice also continued in the trailer that the Pathaan was brutally tortured.

The preview includes high-octane action sequences by Shah Rukh, a peek at Deepika Padukone and SRK, and John Abraham at odds. The trailer concludes with Shah Rukh stating, “Apni kursi ki peti bandh lo, Mausam bigadhne wala hai”.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, SRK wrote, "Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye…#PathaanTeaser OUT NOW! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. @deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf."

The makers also informed in the official teaser that the movie will start with a bang. Don't know if Pathaan is dead or Alive.