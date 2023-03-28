A police complaint has been lodged against Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu by the Hind Rakshak Sangathan in Indore for allegedly insulting religious sentiments and spreading obscenity, police said on March 27.

Eklavya Singh Gaur, convenor of Hind Rakshak Sangathan and son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur filed the complaint against the actress.

In his complaint, Gaur said that the actress had uploaded a video on her Instagram on March 14, 2023.

“This video is of a fashion show where she was allegedly wearing an indecent dress”, said Gaur.

According to the complaint, the video is of a fashion show where she was allegedly wearing an indecent dress and along with this she was also wearing a locket of Goddess Lakshmi Maa around her neck.

Gaur further alleged that this was a planned attempt to degrade Sanatan Dharma.

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