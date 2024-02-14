Actor-model Poonam Pandey and her husband Sam Bombay found themselves embroiled in a significant legal battle as they were slapped with a Rs 100 crore defamation lawsuit on February 14. The controversy erupted following a stunt that falsely suggested Pandey had died from cervical cancer, a narrative that was later revealed to be a hoax intended to raise awareness about the disease.

The incident sparked outrage across social media, with celebrities and the public alike condemning the act as insensitive and disgraceful. Notable figures such as Bipasha Basu, Nikki Tamboli, Mini Mathur, and Pooja Bhatt voiced their disapproval, criticizing the couple for trivializing a serious illness and manipulating public sentiment.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) demanded legal action, and Maharashtra MLC Satyajeet Tambe called on Mumbai Police to initiate proceedings against Pandey and Bombay. A formal complaint was filed by Mumbai resident Faizan Ansari, accusing the duo of fabricating a false conspiracy of death and exploiting sensitive issues for personal gain.

In response to the backlash, Schbang, the media company implicated in the orchestration of the fake death stunt, issued a public apology. Despite this, the campaign's purported success was overshadowed by the legal repercussions.

The defamation lawsuit, filed with the Kanpur Police Commissioner, emphasized the severity of the allegations against Pandey and Bombay. It accused them of playing with the trust of millions of Indians and demanded their appearance before the court.

As legal proceedings get underway, the future remains uncertain for Pandey and Bombay, whose attempt to draw attention to cervical cancer has instead cast a shadow over their reputations.

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