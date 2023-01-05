Bollywood actor Sonu Sood was criticised by Northern Railway on January 4 for riding on the footboard of a train, calling it a "hazardous" act.

Northern Railway claimed that his film would send the incorrect message to the country and referred to him as the role model for the Indian people.

"Dear, @SonuSood, You are a role model for millions of people in the country and the world. Travelling on train steps is dangerous, and this type of video may send the wrong message to your fans. Please do not do this! Enjoy a smooth and safe journey," Northern Railway tweeted.

This tweet was made in response to a train ride footage that actor Sonu Sood released on December 13 in which he could be seen sitting on the footboard.

Additionally, the Mumbai Railway Police Commissionerate forbade him from pulling this trick in real life, citing that it was risky.

@SonuSood travelling on the footboard may be a source of 'Entertainment' in movies, not real life! Let's follow all safety guidelines and ensure a 'Happy New Year' for all," GRP Mumbai tweeted.

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