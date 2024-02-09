Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announced their pregnancy through an Instagram post on February 9.

The actors posted a creative photo which read “1+1=3”. On the second slide of the carousel post was a photo featuring Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha.

"A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world", the actors wrote in the caption.

Bollywood celebrities Ayushmann Khurrana, Kalki Koechlin, Mrunal Thakur, Saba Azad commented on the post.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal reportedly began dating in 2015. They confirmed their relationship status in the year 2017, when the 3 Idiots actor Instagrammed a selfie with Richa Chadha, saying: "Hai toh hai."

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal got married in 2020 and they celebrated with their friends and family after 2 years.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, co-stars of Fukrey, also shared screen space in Fukrey Returns. They also had extended cameos in the Netflix series Call My Agent: Bollywood.



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