Karan Johar gave his followers an inside glimpse at the first look test of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Karan is making his directorial debut after a seven-year absence. Karan shared a selfie on Instagram with stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt on Saturday (July 1).

Alia Bhatt donned a patterned peach saree with a pink sleeveless blouse in the shot. She also had a black bindi on her brow and gold earrings. Ranveer Singh chose a patterned red shirt. As they stood for the camera, he placed his arm around Alia.

Also read: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh reprise SRK-Kajol in 'Tum Kya Mile' song from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

Sharing the photo, Karan captioned his post, "Our very first look test of the film! When we were locking looks for Rocky and Rani @manishmalhotra05 @ekalakhani #rockyaurranikiipremkahaani @ranveersingh @aliaabhatt." Reacting to the post, Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Fab!!!" A fan said, "Next generation SRK courtesy Karan Johar." "A pair that we wish to unite," read a comment. An Instagram user commented, "Blockbuster movie can't wait sir." "This is the perfect example of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi," said another fan.

Also read: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh reprise SRK-Kajol in 'Tum Kya Mile' song from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

Many internet users are not happy with the first look of Alia and Ranveer jodi on screen and dropped some critisms in the comment section. "No chemistry and this look doesn't suit them and dont go with your asthetic", wrote one user on Instagram. "At first look test itself you should have dropped Ranveer singh", ánother Ranveer fan wrote. "Highly disappointing", Worst chemistry ?? why u choose Ranveer for this role? Hume kuch kuch Hota hai ki tarah iconic jodi+ songs+ story chahiye".