Samantha-Vijay's 'Kushi' earns Rs 30.1 crore worldwide on first day
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer romantic drama "Kushi" has raised Rs 30.1 crore worldwide on the first day of its release.
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer romantic drama "Kushi" has raised Rs 30.1 crore worldwide on the first day of its release, the makers said Saturday.
Producer Mythri Movie Makers shared the movie's opening day collection on its official page on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Blockbuster Family Entertainer #Kushi... Sensational Day 1 with 30.1 CR GROSS WORLDWIDE and a super strong Day 2 on cards," the post read. The Telugu-language film is directed by "Majili" helmer Shiva Nirvana.
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Families Kushi 🥰❤️— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) September 2, 2023
Box Office Kushi 🔥
Blockbuster Family Entertainer #Kushi ❤️
Sensational Day 1 with 30.1 CR GROSS WORLDWIDE and a super strong Day 2 on cards 🔥
Book your tickets now!
- https://t.co/16jRp6UqHu#BlockbusterKushi 🩷@TheDeverakonda @Samanthaprabhu2… pic.twitter.com/EcD9AcAmoO
The film marks the second collaboration between Prabhu and Deverakonda after the 2018 Telugu biographical drama "Mahanati", based on the life of actor Savitri.
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