Assamese fashion designer Sanjukta Dutta captivated audiences with her latest collection, "Hepaah.. The Desire." Showcasing the traditional artistry of Assamese weavers, Dutta's collection brought the humble yet elegant fabric of Assam - 'Muga Silk and Paat' to the forefront of high fashion, blending heritage with contemporary design. The event, held at the Hotel Grand, became a vibrant celebration of Assam's cultural richness and craftsmanship.

Bollywood icon and former model Sangeeta Bijlani graced the runway, donning Dutta's exquisite jute robes that seamlessly fused modern aesthetics with Assamese tradition. The outfits, featuring intricate detailing and innovative textures, highlighted the versatility of jute as a fabric, transforming it from a rustic textile to a luxurious fashion statement.

Adding to the enchantment was a live violin performance by renowned violinist from Assam Sunita Bhuyan. Her captivating music added a soulful dimension to the presentation, elevating the atmosphere and infusing a touch of Assamese magic into the show.

Sanjukta Dutta, already a celebrated name in the global fashion industry, once again demonstrated her ability to reimagine traditional textiles for the international stage. Her Assamese Silk couture collection not only dazzled at the fashion week but also paid homage to Assam's weaving heritage, cementing her status as a trailblazer in the world of sustainable and artistic fashion.

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