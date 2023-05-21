After keeping herself super busy, actress Sara Ali Khan is going to appear in her next film with Vicky Kaushal titled ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’.

The actress who just returned to India after making her Cannes debut this year, revealed about her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut. She confirmed that ‘Iggy Potter’, as she lovingly calls him, is all set for his Bollywood debut as an actor and has already finished shooting for the film.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan's brother, is all set to make his acting debut, according to Sara Ali Khan. At the Cannes Film Festival, Sara revealed to Film Companion, "He just finished shooting his first film as an actor, which I can't believe," when discussing her brother Ibrahim and mother Amrita. Yes, he has, and whenever he comes home from school or a shoot, we both have a very loving and affectionate attitude toward him. That's when I realized that I do have the heart of my mother. because Ibrahim is treated very similarly to us”.

As per reports, Ibrahim has signed a Dharma film as his debut which is tentatively titled Sarzameen. It is slated to be an emotional thriller with Ibrahim playing a pivotal role.

Additionally, Kajol is paired opposite Prithviraj in the film and will be also seen essaying a pivotal role.

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