Mumbai police beefed up security outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence, after an anonymous person sent death threats to the actor via mail.

According to reports, Salman Khan has received death-related threats by email following which security has been tightened outside Galaxy apartment. Moreover, Bandra Police even registered case under sections 506(2), 120(b) & 34 of IPC, which comes under punishment of criminal conspiracy.

Earlier, on Saturday, March 18, Mumbai Police booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening mails to the actor.

Fans took to social media platforms to react on the development. One internet user wrote, “Bishnoi koi bandra ki sadko pe chod do aur bhai ko driving seat par bitha do!!!” While another user wrote, “You don’t need to do it.. he can save himself from threats… I have seen him in movies.. nothing happens to him and evil ppl always go to jail or god…” said another fan.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The film will be put up on theatres on Eid this year. Fans are already showing their love after the teaser of the action-entertainer film was released on January 25.

Fans also poured out their love over the sizzling on-screen chemistry between Pooja Hegde and Salman in the film. The movie also marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaz Gill and Abdu Rozik.





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