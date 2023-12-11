Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood actor, has shed light on the meaning of his upcoming film titled "Dunki," which is set to release on December 21, 2023.

The term "Dunki" refers to an illegal journey across borders, often pronounced as डंकी in Hindi.

"Dunki" is a Hindi-language comedy-drama directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, known for his blockbuster hits like "3 Idiots" and "PK." The film is produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment and Jio Studios. It stars Shah Rukh Khan alongside Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover in significant roles.



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The narrative of "Dunki" revolves around the lives of Indians who embark on these perilous journeys to foreign nations illegally and the challenges they face when attempting to return to their homeland. The movie is expected to blend humour with emotions, characteristic of Hirani's storytelling style, and will take viewers through a journey that eventually leads back home to India.

Khan has also revealed that "Dunki" signifies being separated from loved ones and the longing to be reunited with them. In anticipation of the film's release, he shared a teaser of Dunki Drop 5, a promotional video for the song "O Maahi" from the movie, expressing the emotional essence behind the title.

"Dunki" is part of Shah Rukh Khan's trio of anticipated releases, including "Pathaan" and "Jawan," and the actor has expressed confidence in the success of these films.

With its heartwarming tale of four friends on a transformative quest to reach foreign shores, "Dunki" promises to be a poignant exploration of the immigrant experience and the universal desire to come back home.