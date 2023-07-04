Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan met with a minor accident while shooting in Los Angeles, United States. The incident resulted in an injury to his nose, which required a minor surgical procedure.

The details surrounding the incident and how it occurred are yet to be known. As per reports, the actor was shooting in Los Angeles for an undisclosed project during which he met with a minor accident prompting a minor surgery.

Meanwhile, King Khan has returned to Mumbai post the surgery. Fans anticipating the actor’s health can take a sigh of relief as Khan is all well and is currently directed for bed rest.

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