Pathaan's record as the biggest-ever Hindi film in Indian cinema continues. The high-octane action drama is smashing records and rewriting history every day. After doing exceptionally well on January 30, the film will also pass the weekday screening test on Tuesday.

Shah Rukh Khan has not just returned to screens, furthermore, he has shaken the box office. Pathaan, which was released on January 25, 2023, is estimated to make over 600 crore globally.

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Within six days of its release, the picture broke numerous records, resulting in an amazing box office performance. Sidharth Anand's directorial has now grossed 591 crores globally and is on its way to crossing the 600 crore mark today. On its sixth day, the film had a net total of 26.50 crore in India, including 25.50 crore for Hindi and 1.00 crore for dubbed versions.

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This brings India's gross to 32 crore, while the international gross on the sixth day is 16 crore. Pathaan has made $27.56 million (224.6 crore) in the international market, while the net collection in India is 307.25 crore,

With amazing twists, tight screenplay, and never-seen-before visuals Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham is a part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe previously led by Salman Khan’s Tiger and Hrithik Roshan’s War.