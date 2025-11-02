Shah Rukh Khan turns 60: Sea of fans gathers outside Mannat to celebrate King Khan’s birthday

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan marked his 60th birthday today, and as the clock struck midnight, a massive crowd of fans gathered outside his iconic residence Mannat in Mumbai to celebrate the special occasion.

Hundreds of admirers, some holding posters and cakes, began assembling hours before midnight, turning the stretch outside Mannat into a carnival of music, cheers, and fireworks. As the moment arrived, the superstar appeared on his balcony, greeting fans with his signature open-arms pose — a sight that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

For millions of fans, the birthday of Shah Rukh Khan is nothing short of a festival. The actor, who delivered back-to-back blockbusters this year with Pathaan and Jawan, continues to command unmatched love and admiration across generations.

Celebrities, co-stars, and fans flooded social media with birthday tributes, hailing him as the “King of Hearts.” Hashtags like #HappyBirthdaySRK, #KingKhanAt60, and #Mannat have been trending since midnight.

Even at 60, Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom continues to shine as brightly as ever — and Mannat, once again, became the heart of that celebration.



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