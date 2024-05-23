Actor Shah Rukh Khan is now doing better, confirmed actor and KKR co-owner, Juhi Chawla.

The actor was admitted to KD hospital in Ahmedabad after suffering a heat stroke on May 22. His health deteriorated late on the night of Tuesday.

“Shah Rukh was not feeling too well last night, but he is being attended to and was feeling much better this evening," said Juhi Chawla. She also confirmed the fans that the actor will be attending the final of the cricket tournament on May 26 in Chennai.

"God willing, he will soon be up and in the stands on the weekend, cheering the team, as we play the finals,” Juhi added.

On May 21, Shah Rukh Khan was excited as his team entered the finals of IPL 2024 by beating SRH. After the playoff match, the actor waved at the crowd and celebrated his team's win. After the match, SRK reached the ITC Narmada Hotel in Ahmedabad with the team late at night, where they received a grand welcome.

However, his condition worsened the next day and he was admitted to the hospital. As the news of his hospitalisation surfaced, his wife Gauri Khan, Juhi Chawla went to meet him.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised due to heatstroke in Ahmedabad during IPL match