The supernatural thriller "Shaitaan" has raked in an impressive Rs 15.21 crore in net box office collections (NBOC) on its opening day as announced by the makers on Saturday. Directed by Vikas Bahl and featuring a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Jyotika and R Madhavan, the film, known for its gripping narrative with elements of black magic, hit theaters on Friday.

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios, "Shaitaan" is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. The movie's remarkable performance on its debut day suggests a promising trajectory at the box office.

According to a press note issued by the makers, "The Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan starrer, Shaitaan is poised to make milestones with its much-talked-about supernatural thriller tale, wreaking havoc at the box office. The makers have announced a whopping Rs.15.21 crores NBOC on its opening day."

"Shaitaan" is the Hindi adaptation of the 2023 Gujarati horror film "Vash," originally written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik. The film's success on the first day indicates a positive reception from the audience, and its intriguing storyline has captivated viewers, promising continued success at the box office in the coming days.