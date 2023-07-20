A video of two women being paraded naked by armed miscreants in strike-torn Manipur has left the entire country in shock. Several political leaders took to social media to express shock on the utter breakdown of law and order in the state of Manipur and condemned the act of violence against women in the state. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar too condemned the incident.

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle to express his shock and anger at the violence against women in the state of Manipur. “Shaken, and disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again”.

On July 19, a video of two women allegedly gangraped and later paraded naked by a mob surfaced on social media. The video is stated to have been shot on May 4, 2023, a day after violence broke out in Manipur.

A case against unknown miscreants has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district for parading two women naked on May 4 in Kangkopi district, said Manipur police on July 19.

As per the complaint, with regard to this incident, the alleged incident took place on May 4 in Kangkopi district where two women were stripped naked and dragged to a paddy field by a mob.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the police have also started the investigation after registering the case.

''All out effort to arrest culprits as regard to the viral video of 02 (two) women paraded naked. As regard to the viral video of 02 (two) women paraded naked by unknown armed miscreants on 4th May, 2023, a case of abduction, gangrape and murder, etc was registered at Nongpok Sekmai PS (Thoubal District) against unknown armed miscreants and the investigation has been started. The State Police is making all-out effort to arrest the culprits at the earliest,'' the Manipur police tweeted.

Also read : Manipur Police registers case against miscreants for parading women naked after video goes viral