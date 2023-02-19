Mumbai Police on February 18 issued a challan to actor Kartik Aryan for allegedly parking his car in the no-parking zone near Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.

The development comes after the actor went to the Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings for his movie 'Shehzada' but parked his car on the wrong side.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the police shared the picture of Kartik's Lamborghini car on their Twitter handle along with a caption that read, ''Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side!

Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules''.

Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side!

Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules. #RulesAajKalAndForever pic.twitter.com/zrokch9rHl — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) February 18, 2023

However, the Mumbai traffic police blurred the number plate of the actor's vehicle, but despite this, the number plate of the vehicle can be clearly seen.

The police did not share the details about how much the challan was imposed on the actor.

The Mumbai police used the names and dialogues of Kartik's films to spread awareness among the common people.

The police cleverly mentioned, Aryan's blockbuster movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and his recently released 'Shehzada' but his name was not mentioned in the tweet by the police.

Some media reports quoted a traffic officer as saying that whoever has a vehicle, even if it is an actor if the vehicle is parked in no parking zone, the police will do its job.

Also read: First look of “Heeramandi” released; portrays enchanting magnificence