Holi is a popular festival of the Hindus, celebrated mainly in India and Nepal, and it's often referred to as the "festival of colors" or the "festival of love". The festival usually falls in the month of March, on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Phalguna.

The festival is believed to have originated as a celebration of the victory of good over evil and the arrival of spring. There are many legends associated with the festival, including the story of Prahlad and Holika, and the story of Lord Krishna and Radha.

While celebrating Holi, people play with colorful powder and throw water at each other, dance, sing, and feast.

Holi is a time when people come together to celebrate the joys of life, forgiveness, and love. It is a vibrant and fun-filled festival that is enjoyed by people of all ages.

Here is a list of the most popular Bhojpuri Holi songs that one would want to dance on:

1. Las Las Holi Mein

Las Las Holi Mein is sung by Arvind Akela and Shilpi Raj. Las Las Holi Mein, from the album Las Las Holi Mein, was released in the year 2023. Las Las Holi Mein is a bhojpuri song from the album Las Las Holi Mein.

2. Holi Mein Bye Bye Na Tata Hoyi

Holi Mein Bye Bye Na Tata Hoyi is sung by Shilpi Raj and Nagendra Ujala. Holi Mein Bye Bye Na Tata Hoyi, from the album Holi Mein Bye Bye Na Tata Hoyi, was released in the year 2023. The duration of the song is 4:13.

3. Choliya Chhot Laila Ae Pahuna

Choliya Chhot Laila Ae Pahuna is sung by Pawan Singh and Shivani Singh. Choliya Chhot Laila Ae Pahuna, from the album Choliya Chhot Laila Ae Pahuna, was released in the year 2023. The duration of the song is 4:28.

4. Devra Bhail Dataar

Devra Bhail Dataar is sung by Khesari Lal Yadav. Devra Bhail Dataar, from the album Devra Bhail Dataar, was released in the year 2023. The duration of the song is 3:34.

5. Lahe Lahe Rangab Salwarwa

Lahe Lahe Rangab Salwarwa is sung by Pawan Singh and Aarohi Bhardwaj. Lahe Lahe Rangab Salwarwa, from the album Lahe Lahe Rangab Salwarwa, was released in the year 2021. The duration of the song is 3:13.

6. Bhaiya Rangle Naya Saari

Bhaiya Rangle Naya Saari is sung by Pawan Singh. Bhaiya Rangle Naya Saari, from the album Bhaiya Rangle Naya Saari, was released in the year 2020. The duration of the song is 3:36.

7. Holi Me Jija Garda Hoi

Holi Me Jija Garda Hoi is sung by Ankush Raja and Shilpi Raj. Holi Me Jija Garda Hoi, from the album Holi Me Jija Garda Hoi, was released in the year 2022. The duration of the song is 3:44.

8. White White Lahanga

White White Lahanga is sung by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh. White White Lahanga, from the album White White Lahanga, was released in the year 2022. The duration of the song is 3:37.

9. Lehenga lock Ho Gayil

Lehenga lock Ho Gayil is sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Anupma Yadav. Lehenga lock Ho Gayil, from the album Lehenga lock Ho Gayil, was released in the year 2023. The duration of the song is 4:57.

10. Jija Dheere Dheere Dala

Jija Dheere Dheere Dala is sung by Samar Singh, Shilpi Raj and ADR Anand. Jija Dheere Dheere Dala, from the album Jija Dheere Dheere Dala, was released in the year 2023. The duration of the song is 4:52.

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