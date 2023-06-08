Sikkim's most celebrated footballer, Thupten Rapgyal who contributed immensely towards the game of football and other sports for many decades and represented Sikkim in the Santosh Trophy and many other national championships passes away.

A great sports enthusiast Rapgyal not only excelled in the field but academically he had earned academic degrees from reputed institutes of the country.

Rapgyal is also credited with obtaining a prestigious Coaching Diploma from Bangalore, Karnataka becoming the second person from Sikkim to achieve this feat.

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Unlike many other sportsmen, Rapgyal had larger goals and commitment in his mind and heart to providing a sports platform to the sports lover as one could find Shri Rapgyal in the early morning at Palzor Stadium coaching younger boys and girls, which is praiseworthy. Rapgyal has coached reputed football clubs of Sikkim such as the Sports Association of India (SAI), Boys Club etc. and helped win many tournaments for these clubs.

Thupden Rapgyal truly is one of the most celebrated players, coaches and mentors who were honoured with many Awards and Honours: Sikkim Football Team 1976 (Santosh Trophy), All India Inter-University Hockey Tournament (1980-81), Sikkim State Meritorious Award 2011, Appreciation Letter Sikkim Football Association (SFA) 2011 and many other awards and recognition from reputed Clubs and Associations.

Rapgyal retired from the State Service in the year 2018 and remained active in the field.