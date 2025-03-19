Sikkim’s rising filmmaker Tribeny Rai has achieved a remarkable milestone as her debut full-length Nepali film, Shape of Momo, won the prestigious ‘HAF Goes to Cannes’ award at the Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF) Industry Project Market.

This recognition paves the way for her under-production film to be showcased at the Cannes Film Festival in 2025, offering global exposure to her work.

The Shape of Momo was among 15 projects selected for the Work-in-Progress Lab at the HKIFF Industry Project Market, held from March 17 to 19.

The event brought together established directors and emerging talents from across Asia, providing a platform for networking, pitching, and gaining international attention.

Tribeny Rai, hailing from Nandok near Ranipool in East Sikkim, co-presented her project at the HKIFF alongside co-producer Kisley. Her film’s selection and subsequent win at the festival mark a historic moment for Sikkimese and Nepali cinema, placing her work on a global stage.



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Speaking from Hong Kong, Tribeny expressed her excitement, stating, “The film Shape of Momo was in a work-in-progress lab at the HKIFF, Asia's leading film market, where it won the ‘HAF Goes to Cannes’ award. This program, presented by HKIFF Industry and Marché du Film at the Cannes Film Festival, offers an incredible opportunity for filmmakers to seek sales agents, distributors, and film festival opportunities at Cannes.”

The Shape of Momo is Tribeny Rai’s first full-length Nepali feature film. It narrates the journey of a woman determined to challenge patriarchal norms and carve out her own identity. The film has been shot extensively in and around Nandok, with post-production currently underway in Mumbai.

This is not the first time the film has gained international recognition. Last November, Shape of Momo won the top prize at the Work-in-Progress Lab at NFDC Filmbazaar in Goa, further solidifying its potential as a breakthrough project in South Asian cinema.

Tribeny Rai’s success at HKIFF marks a significant moment for Sikkimese cinema, bringing regional storytelling to the forefront of international film markets. Her journey from Sikkim to Cannes via Hong Kong showcases the growing global interest in unique and diverse narratives from Northeast India.

With Shape of Momo now set to gain further visibility at Cannes, it is a proud moment for Sikkim and Indian independent cinema as a whole.