The much-anticipated return of the popular Korean drama, 'Squid Game', is set to unfold as Netflix announces that Season 2 will debut on December 26, just in time for the post-Christmas period. The news was revealed via Netflix’s official Instagram account, which also disclosed that Season 3 will be the series' final chapter, scheduled for release in 2025.

The announcement was accompanied by a teaser showcasing a fresh group of contestants engaged in a perilous game, overseen by ominous figures dressed in red and black, as they navigate a treacherous running track. This new season arrives over three years after the first installment captivated audiences worldwide in 2021.

Director, writer, and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming season. "It’s been nearly three years since Season 1 received an extraordinary response globally and brought about numerous unforeseen events. I am thrilled to announce the release date for Season 2 and share the news that Season 3 will be the final season," he stated.

According to Variety, the second season will feature new cast members including Park Gyu-young (Sweet Home), Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim (Be Melodramatic, Move to Heaven), Lee David (The Fortress), Lee Jin-uk (Sweet Home), Choi Seung-hyun (Tazza: The Hidden Card, Commitment), Roh Jae Won (Missing Yoon, Ditto), and Won Ji-an (DP).

Notably, Lee Jung-jae and Hwang Dong-hyuk, who both received Emmys for their work on the first season, will return with Hwang continuing as executive producer alongside Kim Ji-yeon.

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