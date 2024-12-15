Renowned tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has been admitted to the ICU of a San Francisco hospital after experiencing heart-related complications, according to his close friend and celebrated flautist Rakesh Chaurasia.



The 73-year-old, who has been facing blood pressure issues, has reportedly been in poor health for some time. This has led to the cancellation of several of his upcoming concerts. Hussain, the son of legendary tabla virtuoso Ustad Allah Rakha, is a Grammy-winning musician with a global following.



Chaurasia, speaking to PTI, expressed concern over Hussain’s health, saying, "He is unwell and admitted to the ICU. We are all worried about the situation." The news of Hussain’s hospitalization has been confirmed by several sources close to the musician.





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