Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the deaths of two migrant workers who were found dead in Manipur's Keirak with bullet wound.

Kumar extended his condolences to the victims' families. In a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, Kumar announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh to each family and instructed the state’s social welfare and labour departments to ensure the families receive all eligible benefits under the existing welfare schemes.

Two migrant workers from Bihar were found dead with bullet wounds in Kakching district of Manipur on Saturday evening, sparking widespread concern and condemnation. The victims, identified as Dashrat Kumar (17) and Sunalal Kumar (18), were residents of Rajwahi village in Gopalganj district, Bihar.

According to local police, the construction workers were cycling home from their workplace at Wabagai Keithel when they were attacked by unidentified assailants along National Highway 137(A) around 5 pm. Despite being rushed to a private hospital, both workers were declared dead on arrival.

The victims had been residing in a rented accommodation at Kakching Khunyai Leikai, near the CPI office, and worked under mason Prabhu Yadav, also from Bihar. Police have registered a case, though the motive behind the shooting remains unclear. "We are investigating the matter and making every effort to apprehend the culprits," a police officer stated.



Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has condemned the incident, calling it an act of 'terrorism'. "I strongly condemn the brutal killing of young brothers, Sunalal Kumar (18) and Dasharat Kumar (17), from Bihar in Kakching district, Manipur. This act of terrorism is a direct assault on our values, and my deepest condolences go out to their grieving families", wrote CM N Biren Singh on X.



Also read: Manipur: Bihar labourers shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Keirak