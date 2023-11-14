"Tiger 3," Salman Khan's Diwali release, had a spectacular debut at the box office. The fifth installment of the YRF Spy Universe hit the silver screen on November 12 amid positive reviews and much fanfare.

The film recorded an excellent opening day collection of a whopping Rs 44.50 crore in India, while also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

On Day 2, 'Tiger 3' achieved a new milestone as it crossed Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office.

On Day 2, November 13, the film collected Rs 57.50 crore at the box office, according to reports.

'Tiger 3' has already earned Rs 102 crore in overall earnings in India. The overall occupancy rate for the movie was 48.62 percent.

The highest occupancy rate was recorded at 62.53 percent during the evening shows.

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