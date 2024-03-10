Nisha Pahuja's 'To Kill A Tiger' has earned a nomination at the 2024 Oscars, making it the sole Indian content to achieve this feat. Actor Sahil Salathia, recognised for his performance in 'Panipat', attended a special screening of the film on Netflix in Los Angeles on March 9.

In a long note posted on Instagram, Salathia wrote about 'To Kill A Tiger': "Please Read! It was an absolute pleasure to watch TO KILL A TIGER ( @tokillatigerdoc ) during a special screening at @netflix in Los Angeles last night. This documentary will break your heart and make you cry and feel so much anger in portions because some of us still blame the rape victim and are not ready to stand up for her or her loved ones who have been victimised (sic)."

Praising executive producer Priyanka Chopra, he added, "Priyanka Chopra ( @priyankachopra ) is not only THE BIGGEST GLOBAL ICON India has ever produced but she is the champion of standing up for the right causes. The girl is from Ranchi, had no film family connections and still made it to the absolute top (Not only in India but in the United States of America!) It makes my heart full that there are people like her who will talk the talk and walk the walk. #PriyankaChopra (sic)."

He continued, "Ranjit ji is an Indian farmer who supported his daughter (right till the end!) who was traumatised by life and the society. We need more role models like him in India. It’s not easy knowing that three men in Jharkand gang raped your 13 year old daughter and the village thinks why not just get her married to one of the rapists, why take it to the court and involve the legal system gaon ka naam kharab hoga thu-thu hogi waise bhi ladki bahar kyu thi?! ladke jawaan hai naadaani ho gayi samaaj mein rehna hai ya nahi?! (sic)."

Praising the director, he wrote, "@nishappics You are exactly the filmmaker the world needs!! The impact of your documentary is intensely high. I am anyway a very sensitive man and i take immense pride in that. I was crying like a 13 year old picking 13 as a reference because the victim was 13 too when this horrific incident happened. It’s an innocent age where you are super honest and the impact of what happens to you (good,bad or ugly!) is always huge. I really hope you win that Oscar tonight!! (it’s already the 10th of March in India) (sic)."

He concluded his note with, "At the end of the documentary, Statistics come in and my blood was boiling. Do you know in India, a girl is raped every 20 minutes (most of the cases are not even registered!) Let that sink in! (sic)."

'To Kill A Tiger' centres around Ranjit, a farmer's battle for justice, whose minor daughter was sexually assaulted by three men in their village. Along with Priyanka, Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling and Canadian poet-writer Rupi Kaur have backed the film.