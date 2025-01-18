Actor Urvashi Rautela has issued a public apology after facing backlash for her insensitive comments regarding the recent attack on actor Saif Ali Khan at his home. Rautela admitted to being "ignorant and insensitive" during an interview, where she spoke about her “diamond-studded Rolex” and the box office performance of her film Daaku Maharaaj, while commenting on the brutal attack on Saif.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the 30-year-old actor expressed deep regret, saying, “Dear Saif Ali Khan sir, I hope this message finds you in strength. I am writing with a deep sense of regret and a heartfelt apology. Until now, I was completely unaware of the intensity of the situation you are facing.”

Rautela further acknowledged feeling "ashamed" for allowing the excitement surrounding her film and personal gifts to overshadow the gravity of the situation Saif was enduring. She continued, “Please accept my sincerest apologies for being so ignorant and insensitive. Now that I know the gravity of your case, I am deeply moved and want to extend my unwavering support. Your grace, dignity, and resilience during such a challenging time are truly admirable, and I have nothing but immense respect for your strength.”

Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an armed burglar early Thursday morning and was stabbed six times. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery and is currently recovering.

In her statement, Urvashi also offered her help and support to Saif, expressing deep regret for her previous comments. “If there is any way I can be of help or support, please do not hesitate to let me know. Once again, I am truly sorry, sir, for my earlier indifference. I promise to do better and to always prioritise compassion and understanding in the future.”





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