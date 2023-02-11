Forest officials were excited when they spotted a tiger in Arunachal’s Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve in Changlang district on February 10.



A camera was set up in the park by a team of researchers working under the environment, forest & climate change department after noticing pugmarks.



The team visited the spot where they had set up the camera and were overjoyed to see an adult tiger in the camera.



The visuals of the tiger suggest the beast to be very old. The team consisting of Research Officer Tajum Yomcha, field biologist Mayur Variya, camera technician Atum Rumdo and other forest officials had set up the camera.



After receiving information on the presence of large pugmarks in the 17th Mile area of Deban on January 31, a survey was carried out on February 1 from the 17th Mile up to the 20th Mile, and camera traps were set up at all jungle entrances and exits accordingly.



The Namdapha National Park is the only park in the world that houses four feline species of big cats such as

the Tiger (Panthera Tigris), Leopard (Panthera Pardus), Snow Leopard (Panthera Uncia), and Clouded Leopard (Neofelis Nebulosa) along with other lesser cats.



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