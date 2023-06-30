In an effort to preserve and protect Hoolock Gibbons, an endemic animal of the state of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 30 shared government’s plan to build arboreal bridges and insulate transmission lines.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The Hoolock Gibbon, an endemic to our State, is a pride of Assam. We are making significant efforts for its preservation such as building arboreal bridges & insulation of transmission lines. A dedicated conservation programme for this unique ape is also in the pipeline”.

The Hoolock Gibbon, an endemic to our State, is a pride of Assam. We are making significant efforts for its preservation such as building arboreal bridges & insulation of transmission lines.



A dedicated conservation programme for this unique ape is also in the pipeline. https://t.co/Iy6Ygr2sxm — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 30, 2023

The Hoolock Gibbon or most commonly known as the Western Hoolock Gibbon is a primate from the gibbon family, Hylobatidae which is widely found in the forests of Assam, Mizoram, Meghalaya and specific pockets of Arunachal Pradesh in northeast India.

The primate’s population has been decreasing at an alarming rate due to the threat posed by land encroachment by humans, railway lines, habitat fragmentation and illegal logging.

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