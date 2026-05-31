Children ‘nine times more likely’ to be drawn to new nicotine products: Experts

Children are emerging as the primary targets of tobacco and nicotine marketing, with public health experts warning on World No Tobacco Day that young people are up to nine times more likely than adults to be attracted to new nicotine products.

Speaking during a webinar organised by Tobacco Free India, experts said the industry is increasingly relying on flavours, modern packaging, sleek product designs and digital promotion to attract younger users, raising fears of a new generation developing nicotine addiction.

The discussion coincided with this year’s World No Tobacco Day theme, “Unmasking the Appeal: Countering Nicotine and Tobacco Addiction”, which focuses on exposing strategies used to make tobacco and nicotine products appear attractive, particularly to children.

Dr Shalini Singh, Director of the ICMR-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR), said most tobacco users begin consumption during adolescence or early adulthood, making young people a key focus of marketing campaigns.

“That is why the marketing tactics are designed to create curiosity, experimentation and eventually addiction,” she said, adding that the challenge now extends beyond conventional tobacco products to newer nicotine products that are often perceived as less harmful than they actually are.

The warning comes as the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported that at least 40 million children aged 13 to 15 worldwide currently use a tobacco product, while more than 15 million adolescents in the same age group use e-cigarettes. In countries where data is available, children are on average nine times more likely than adults to vape.

Amid these concerns, NICPR received the WHO World No Tobacco Day Award 2026, one of the organisation’s highest recognitions in tobacco control, for its contribution to tobacco control and cancer prevention. Dr Singh described the award as an encouragement for the broader tobacco control community and said the evolving tobacco and nicotine landscape requires continued vigilance despite India’s progress in the sector.

Former National Cancer Institute chief Dr Alok Thakar highlighted the continuing burden of tobacco-related diseases on India’s healthcare system.

“As oncologists, we witness the consequences of tobacco use every day,” he said, noting that many tobacco-related cancers are preventable but continue to affect thousands of families because addiction often begins at a young age.

He also cautioned against underestimating the dangers of smokeless tobacco products such as gutkha and khaini, which remain major contributors to oral cancer cases in India.

“The packaging may change and the marketing may evolve, but the health consequences remain serious,” Thakar said.

Former NCERT Director Professor JBS Rajput described the issue as an educational and social challenge as much as a public health concern. Calling the WHO findings “a wake-up call for society”, he urged schools, parents and communities to play a greater role in helping children recognise manipulation, resist peer pressure and make informed choices.

Experts also pointed to concerns over illegal access to vaping products, online sales channels and social media content despite India’s 2019 ban on e-cigarettes. According to Dr Singh, “The appeal is carefully constructed”, with many young people exposed only to the attractive image of these products while remaining unaware of the addiction and long-term health risks associated with them.

Government and public health estimates indicate that tobacco use causes nearly 1.35 million deaths annually in India. The economic burden linked to tobacco consumption is estimated at more than ₹1.77 lakh crore each year through healthcare expenditure and productivity losses.

Emphasising prevention, Dr Thakar said protecting children from nicotine addiction remains the most effective way to reduce future cancer cases. “Every child protected from tobacco addiction today represents a healthier future for India,” he said.