Children with one kidney can live full, healthy lives with proper care: Experts

Children born with a single kidney can lead normal, healthy lives when parents follow routine medical care and monitoring, Indian paediatric health experts say. Medically known as unilateral renal agenesis, the condition affects roughly one in every 1,000 births worldwide. Another 1 in 1,000 babies may have two kidneys but only one functioning properly.

Experts emphasise that a single healthy kidney can handle the body’s needs and often grows larger to compensate, a process called compensatory hypertrophy. Thanks to advances in prenatal imaging, many cases are now detected before birth, allowing families to plan care from the outset.

Regular check-ups remain essential. Doctors recommend annual screenings for blood pressure and urine protein levels to detect early stress on the kidney. Early intervention can prevent complications and help maintain long-term kidney health.

Children with one kidney generally do not require special diets or restrictions. Most sports are safe, though contact sports may need protective gear or medical guidance. Activities like football, swimming, and cycling are encouraged for both physical and emotional well-being.

While rare cases involve additional health conditions, most children with a single kidney experience normal development. In certain situations, genetic counselling may be advised to assess family risk.

Health organisations, including the Indian Society of Paediatric Nephrology, stress awareness and parental education as critical. Open communication between parents and healthcare providers ensures children receive appropriate monitoring and support.

Doctors note that the condition does not define limitations. With informed care, children with one kidney can enjoy a typical childhood, full of activity, growth, and resilience. (With inputs from PTI)