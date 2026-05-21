Cosmetics meant for 'beautifying', not treatment: DCGI issues public advisory

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has issued a public notice cautioning consumers, aesthetic clinics, manufacturers and importers against the use of cosmetics through injectable preparations, stating that such products are not recognised as cosmetics under Indian law.

The notice, issued by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), clarified that cosmetics cannot be administered through injections under any circumstances.

“No cosmetic is permitted to be used as injection by consumers/professionals/aesthetic clinics,” the regulator said, adding that cosmetics are only meant to be “rubbed, poured, sprinkled or sprayed” on the human body.

The CDSCO referred to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, under which cosmetics are defined as products intended for “cleansing, beautifying, promoting attractiveness, or altering the appearance” of the body. These products are regulated under the Cosmetics Rules, 2020.

The regulator stressed that cosmetic products cannot be used for treatment purposes either by professionals or individuals. “No cosmetic is permitted to be used in treatment by professionals/individuals,” the notice stated.

The warning comes amid growing concerns over aesthetic procedures and the increasing use of injectable beauty products in clinics and wellness centres. The regulator also raised concerns over misleading advertisements and labelling practices linked to cosmetic products.

“As per the provisions of labelling, no cosmetic may purport or claim to purport or convey any idea which is false or misleading to the intending user,” the notice said.

The CDSCO further directed that no inscription or mark placed by manufacturers on cosmetic packaging should be altered, removed or defaced.

Highlighting safety concerns, the regulator noted that the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) maintains a list of ingredients that are either restricted or “generally not recognised as safe” (GNRAS) for use in cosmetics.

According to the notice, the use of prohibited ingredients, misleading claims on labels, use of cosmetics for treatment, and administration of cosmetics through injections would amount to violations under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules.

The CDSCO has asked the public to report any such violations to the regulatory authority or state licensing authorities through email.

The advisory was issued by DCGI Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi and addressed to consumers, professionals, manufacturers and importers across the country.