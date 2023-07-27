Considering the need to create awareness among the masses on the issues surrounding viral hepatitis amidst the prevailing chaotic situation the, Community Network for Empowerment (CoNE) conducted a poster campaign carrying the message of the benefits of early testing, vaccination, diagnosis and treatment of hepatitis B and C, on July 27, 2023, here in Imphal.

The poster campaign which was held as part of the World Hepatitis Day (WHD)-2023 observance was conducted in different departments of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) including Model Treatment Centres (MTCs), Out Patient Departments (OPDs) and ART centres.

This year World Hepatitis Day will be launched with the call to action ‘We’re not waiting’.

On the occasion, CoNE targets to accelerate the fight against viral hepatitis, one of the most deadly and neglected diseases and health crises – one that is claiming a life every 30 seconds.



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Speaking at the side-lines of the poster campaign, CoNE president RK Nalinikanta informed that the poster campaign has been conducted by CoNE to raise awareness on viral hepatitis so that people get access to Hepatitis Ba and C testing, vaccination, diagnosis and treatment available under the National Viral Hepatitis Control Program which is being implemented in the state since 2019 by opening two model treatment centres (MTCs) at RIMS and JNIMS and treatment centres in all the 16 districts of the state.

Citing new research presented at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress by the Center for Disease Analysis (CDA) Foundation, RK Nalinikanta said that the research found that hepatitis B (HBV) and C (HCV) viruses are highly oncogenic leading to cancers in multiple organs and sites.

The report also said that hepatitis B and C-infected individuals have a similar or significantly higher risk of developing cancer than someone who actively smokes one pack of cigarettes per

It concludes that HBV and HCV should be considered cancer-causing infections and international guidelines should be reconsidered accordingly, he added.

A recent survey from World Hepatitis Alliance (WHA) also found that 42% of people globally are unaware that one of the leading causes of liver cancer is viral hepatitis. Nearly three-quarters (74%) of those surveyed say knowing hepatitis causes liver cancer means they are more likely to get tested and over four-fifths (82%) say they are more likely to get vaccinated.