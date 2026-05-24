India advises against non-essential travel as Ebola spreads in central Africa

India has advised its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan following growing concerns over the spread of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola virus disease in central Africa.

The advisory comes after the World Health Organisation on May 17 classified the outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern under the International Health Regulations, 2005. The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has also declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security.

According to a statement issued by India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the WHO Emergency Committee has recommended tighter disease surveillance at international entry points to identify travellers arriving with unexplained fever from affected regions. It also advised against travel to areas where the Bundibugyo virus has been detected.

Countries sharing borders with the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, including South Sudan, have been assessed as being at high risk of transmission.

Ebola caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain is a severe viral haemorrhagic fever with a high fatality rate. No approved vaccine or specific treatment is currently available for this strain of the disease.

India has not reported any case linked to the Bundibugyo strain so far.

The government has urged Indians currently living in or travelling through the affected countries to strictly follow public health guidelines issued by local authorities and exercise heightened caution.