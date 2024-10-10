In a significant public health initiative, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, in collaboration with the Association of Physicians of India (API), has launched the “Take Charge @ 18” campaign, designating the 18th of every month as "BP Screening Day." The campaign aims to promote early blood pressure monitoring, starting from age 18, to combat the rising incidence of hypertension among young adults.

The initiative was officially kicked off at the iconic Gateway of India with a captivating two-hour 3D video projection, highlighting the critical importance of monitoring blood pressure. The event, which was live-streamed, reached over 100,000 healthcare professionals, aiming to educate 10 crore Indians about the risks associated with hypertension.

Mr. Alok Malik, President and Business Head of India Formulations at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, stated, “As cases of hypertension rise alarmingly—especially among youth—it is crucial for us to take preventive measures. By collaborating with API, we aim to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools needed for effective blood pressure management.”

The campaign has already made notable strides, including the organization of 50 awareness programs targeting college students, engaging over 10 million people through digital platforms, and conducting over 900 hypertension awareness rallies nationwide.

Recent data from an ICMR study reveals a hypertension prevalence of 35.5% among Indians aged 20 and older, with urban areas reporting rates as high as 40.7%. With a national health goal to reduce high blood pressure prevalence by 25% by 2025, this initiative is crucial in fostering awareness and encouraging proactive health management among the youth.