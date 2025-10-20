Uneven rise in India’s cancer research highlights global disparities: Study

A new international study has found that India’s progress in cancer-related clinical research has been inconsistent since 2001, despite strong economic growth. The findings point to wider inequalities in how low and middle-income countries (LMICs) are developing cancer research capabilities.

The study, published in the journal CANCER, analysed global clinical trial data from 2001 to 2020 using records from the World Bank and ClinicalTrials.gov. Researchers examined how economic changes influenced the number and complexity of cancer trials across LMICs.

Globally, 16,977 cancer trials were registered in these countries during the two-decade period, rising sharply from 1,053 between 2001–2005 to 7,661 between 2016–2020. India registered 54 cancer trials in the early 2000s, which increased to 126 in the latter period, totalling 506 trials overall.

The researchers observed that only a few nations, such as China and South Korea, showed steady growth in high-complexity, independent research. In contrast, countries including India, Thailand, and Vietnam—despite strong economic progress—recorded irregular growth in clinical trial activity.

In South America, Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico showed notable increases in cancer research despite relatively stagnant economies. Egypt displayed both economic and research growth, while South Africa did not follow the same trend.

The study’s authors concluded that economic development plays a role in boosting cancer-related research but is not the sole factor driving progress. They emphasised that more coordinated efforts and support systems are needed to help low and middle-income nations expand their clinical research capacity.