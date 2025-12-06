IndiGo flight cancellations prompt Centre to enforce fare caps on major routes

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has stepped in to regulate airfares following reports of unusually high ticket prices during the ongoing IndiGo operational crisis. In a directive issued on Saturday (December 6), the ministry invoked its regulatory powers to ensure fair and reasonable fares across all affected routes.

The action comes after widespread disruptions caused by flight cancellations and delays, which left passengers stranded and forced to book alternative flights at steep prices. The fare caps, which will remain in effect until normal operations resume, are intended to prevent opportunistic pricing and protect travellers, including senior citizens, students, and patients, from financial hardship.

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An official statement said, “The Ministry will closely monitor fare levels through real-time data and coordination with airlines and online travel platforms. Any deviation from prescribed norms will attract immediate corrective action in the larger public interest.”

The move is part of the government’s broader effort to maintain market discipline and ensure passengers are not exploited during periods of operational turmoil in India’s aviation sector.

Commenting on the situation, Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, on December 5, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aviation sector promises, claiming the government has failed to deliver affordable air travel despite repeated assurances.

"PM Modi promised that people who can only afford a pair of slippers will start travelling on airlines," Gogoi stated on December 5. However, instead of accessible travel, passengers now face "airports that charge Rs 200 for coffee, tickets that cost Rs 20,000 and flights that are either delayed or cancelled," he added.